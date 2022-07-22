Services for Anthony “Tony” Brian Strutz, 56, of Temple will be 1 p.m. Saturday at Hewett-Arney Funeral Home in Temple.
Services for Anthony “Tony” Brian Strutz, 56, of Temple will be 1 p.m. Saturday at Hewett-Arney Funeral Home in Temple.
Mr. Strutz died Saturday, July 9, at his residence.
He was born April 16, 1966, in Detroit to Richard and Jacki Cottom Strutz. He was a resident of the Temple area his entire life. He attended Belton High School. He worked for Ron Bickle for 30 years.
Survivors include two sons, Jason Strutz of New Braunfels and Clayton Strutz of San Marcos; two sisters, Debbie Larson and Misty Morgan, both of Temple; and a brother, Ronnie Strutz of Temple.