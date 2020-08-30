Lily Ramos
Lily Ramos, age 80 of Belton, passed from this life and joined her Heavenly Father on Friday, August 14, 2020 at her home. Lily was born March 21, 1940 to Pedro Luis Osorio and Ana Luisa Giraldo in Salamina Caldas, Colombia. Lily did not have any children of her own, so she dedicated her life and gave all her love to those around her. Three generations of her family now have successful lives in the United States because Lily made every sacrifice to bring her family here. She paid college education and provided every form of assistance to her nieces and nephews so they could flourish in life. However, Lily never asked for anything in return and so she lived a humble and selfless life until her last breath. Lily found happiness in the love she shared with her family. That happiness sustained her through many adversities. She smiled, laughed and told her family how much she loved them until the last day when she went to sleep to never wake up. I can only hope that in that eternal dream, she continues to find the love of her family that she cherished and cultivated with such fervor in her life.
Lily is preceded in death by 7 beloved brothers and sisters; Adela Velasquez, Aureliano Osorio, Ivan Osorio, Antonio Osorio, Lejia Osorio, Betsabe Velasquez, and Luzmila Henao.
Those who will honor and cherish her memory are her husband, Francisco Ramos; brother, Rogelio Osorio; brother, Hugo Osorio; sister, Ema Velasquez; and sister, Maud Osorio.
The family has entrusted Harper-Talasek Funeral Home with arrangements.
