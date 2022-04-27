BELTON — No services are planned for Walter Noah Daugherty Jr., 85, of Nolanville.
Mr. Nolanville died Saturday, April 23, at his residence.
He was born Nov. 27, 1936, to Walter and Ellen Daugherty in San Bernardino, Calif. He served in the U.S. Army. He worked in the manufacturing industry.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Gloria Daugherty.
Survivors include four sons, Frank Daugherty of Arizona, Bryan Daugherty of Liberty Hill, Daniel Perdue of Nolanville and Edwin Perdue of Germany; a daughter, Monica McKinney of North Carolina; a sister, Betty Shearing of Oregon; 14 grandchildren; and many great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. today at Crotty Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Belton.