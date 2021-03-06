Dawn Kay Shafer Kennedy
August 17, 1939 –
February 13, 2021
Dawn Kay Shafer Kennedy peacefully passed away on the morning of February 13, 2021, with her son and daughter by her side.
Dawn was born on August 17, 1939 in Cameron, Texas. She was the daughter of the late Dorothy Kay and H. D. Kay, Jr. She grew up in Troy, Texas and graduated from Troy High School in 1957 as Valedictorian of her class. After high school, she attended Tarleton State University in Stephenville, Texas.
She worked for the Army Corps of Engineers in Fort Hood, and 23 years for the State of Texas in clerical positions. In her last 18 years of employment, she worked for the Texas Health and Human Services Department, and according to her, these where the happiest years of employment because she interacted with people at the front desk and helped them apply for state benefits.
Dawn was married to the late Carl Jackson Kennedy, the love of her life, for 20 years. They were members of Taylor’s Valley Baptist Church.
Dawn loved her family with all her heart. She adored her children, grandchildren, sisters, and nieces. From Christmas dinners to family reunions, she always looked forward to family gatherings.
Dawn always showed her love and kindness toward others. She was thoughtful and caring. Her smile would light up the room. She was also a good source of entertainment and kept us laughing with her stories. One of our favorites was when she sat on the front row at an Elvis concert in Waco, Texas, and as she recalled, “Elvis walked out on stage and that’s all it took, before the girls started screaming!”
She is preceded in death by her parents Dorothy Kay and H.D. Kay, Jr., her brother Ronnie Kay, her nephew Paul Elkins, her husband Carl J. Kennedy, and her sister Kathleen Kay.
Those left to honor her memory are her son Joe Alan Shafer and his wife Carmella; her daughter Julie Kay McDonough and her husband Casey; her beloved grandchildren Zachary Shafer, Noah Shafer, Alexandria Shafer and Mia McDonough; her sister Marsha Kay Green and her husband Heyward; her nieces Kellie Vogt and her husband Rudy, Valeri Pineo and her husband Paul, and Holly Olsen.
There will be a private family service scheduled later. Donations in her memory can be made online to the Dorothy Kay Youth Scholarship Fund through the Waco Symphony Orchestra’s Memorials and Honorariums at www.wacosymphony.com or a food bank of your choice.
Hewett-Arney Funeral Home of Temple is entrusted with these arrangemnets.
Paid Obituary