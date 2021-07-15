SALADO — Services for Angie Fronczek, 84, of Round Rock will be 2 p.m. Saturday at Broecker Funeral Home in Salado with the Rev. David Mosser officiating.
Mrs. Fronczek died Saturday, July 3, at an Austin hospital.
She was born May 4, 1937, in Detroit to Mary Virginet and Edward Spehar. She graduated from Madison Heights High School, and earned her teaching degree at Western Michigan University. She was an eighth-grade teacher, cheerleader coach, student adviser and head of the teacher’s union at Mattawan Middle School in Mattawan, Mich. She received awards as Michigan Teacher of the Year and Michigan Outstanding American History Teacher in 1992 from the Daughters of the American Revolution. She also competed in ballroom dancing, and was certified a master hypnotherapist by the World Institute of Cognitive Sciences. She attended St. Joseph’s Episcopal Church in Salado, and was a prayer shawl knitter.
Survivors include her husband, Paul Fronczek of Round Rock; a daughter, Laura of Round Rock; and a grandchild.