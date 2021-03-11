Services for Donald Ray Kelley, 86, of Troy will be 10 a.m. Saturday at Hewett-Arney Funeral Home in Temple.
Mr. Kelley died Saturday, March 6, at a Temple hospital.
He was born April 18, 1934, in Bell County to Owen Lawrence and Velva Viola Hicks Kelley. He lived for most of his life in the Troy area. He attended school in Pendleton. He served three years in the U.S. Marine Corps. He married Esther Rushing on March 11, 1957. He also was a member of the Masonic Lodge.
He was preceded in death by a son, Roger Kelley.
Survivors include his wife; three daughters, Judy Kelley and Jane Estes, both of Troy, and Velva Randolph of Temple; two sons, Dale Kelley and Jason Kelley, both of Troy; three brothers, James Kelley of Temple, Jerry Kelley of Whitehall and T. Kelley of Troy; two sisters, Dora Harmon of Temple and Wilma Day of Troy; 12 grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.