Services for Marlyce Dixon, 71, of Temple will be 10 a.m. Tuesday in Bellwood Cemetery in Temple.
Ms. Dixon died Wednesday, July 20.
She was born Oct. 28, 1950, in Fort Worth to Herman M. Taylor and Nellie Juanita Austin.
Harper-Talasek Funeral Home of Temple is in charge of arrangements.