Lorene Bertha Galler Glaser
Lorene Bertha Galler Glaser, age 107, died peacefully at her home July 12, 2021.
She was born June 22, 1914 in Lilac, Texas and attended Norman Valley School in Milam County. She was a member of First Lutheran Church in Temple where she taught Sunday school and Vacation Bible School. She was a seamstress and retired from Levi’s. She enjoyed bowling and loved to play bingo. Lorene was preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Anna (Zander) Galler; her husband, John Glaser; her brothers, Alfred Galler, Fritz Galler, and Weldon Galler; and sisters, Ruby Jansky and Martha Jungmann.
Survivors include her son, Don Glaser; her daughter, Marjorie Boatman; seven grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren.
Graveside service will be held Saturday, July 24, 2021 at 10:00 AM at Bellwood Memorial Park, 8575 Airport Rd, Temple, TX, 76502. Rev. Rusty Campbell will officiate. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to First Lutheran Church in Temple or VFW Post 1820.
Scanio-Harper Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Paid Obituary