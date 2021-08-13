Services for Michele Suzanne Nelson, 70, of Morgan’s Point Resort will be 1 p.m. Saturday at River Church in Belton with the Rev. Richard Gatto officiating.
Mrs. Nelson died Monday, June 28, at her residence.
She was born May 15, 1951, at Castle Air Force Base in California to Robert L. and Marie A. Hulbert. She married George C. Nelson III on June 15, 1974, in Illinois.
She was preceded in death by a son, Jeremy W. Nelson.
Survivors include her husband; two sons, Joshua James Nelson and Jason R. Nelson; and 10 grandchildren.
There will be a covered dish luncheon after the service at the church.
The Neptune Society is in charge of arrangements.