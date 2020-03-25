Private services will be held for Virginia Bell Hawthorne, 93, of Temple, Texas, with a Memorial Service to be held at a later date. Mrs. Hawthorne died Monday, March 23, 2020, in a Temple memory care home.
Mrs. Hawthorne was born April 25, 1926, in Elgin, Texas, the daughter of William Irving Nance and Bertie Gertrude Fisher Nance. She married Winifred L. Hawthorne September 28, 1946, in Elgin, Texas, and in 1948, they made their home in Temple, Texas. Besides helping Mr. Hawthorne work their farm, Mrs. Hawthorne worked as a nurse in Temple hospitals, with the majority of her nursing years spent at the Temple Medical Clinic.
Mrs. Hawthorne loved the Lord and was a member of Taylor’s Valley Baptist Church for 65 years. She participated in many church activities, fellowships and committees through the years, but after her retirement she especially enjoyed serving and cooking for her church family by participating in the Benevolence Committee, even serving as chairman for several years. She spent many years in Sunday School fellowship with the Deborah Class.
Mrs. Hawthorne enjoyed traveling with her husband after their retirements. They attended many Model A Swap Meets and Trade shows all over the country. She was an avid gardener, and preserved many of the vegetables, fruits and nuts she grew. She loved baking and sharing what she baked with friends and family. She was famous for her apple pie and her family would request it often.
Mrs. Hawthorne was preceded in death by her husband, Winifred. She is survived by her two sons, Jerry Hawthorne and his wife, Susan, of Salado, and Gary Hawthorne and his wife, Nelda, of Georgetown; one sister, Edith Ann Ricketson and her husband, Charles, of Schertz; three grandsons, Andy Hawthorne and his wife, Julia, of Austin, Bryan Hawthorne, and his wife, Alycia, of Plano, and Jeremy Hawthorne of Georgetown; one granddaughter, Trichelle Hawthorne of Georgetown; five great grandchildren, Brooklynn, Presley, Braely, Brady and Easton.
The family of Mrs. Hawthorne would like to especially thank Joan Rushing, Canyon Creek Memory Care, Amanda and others with Kindred Hospice, and many other friends, for their very special care of Mrs. Hawthorne these last five years.
Memorials may be made to Taylor’s Valley Baptist Church, Temple, Texas.