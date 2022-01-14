Juanita Solis Luna
Graveside service for Juanita Solis Luna, 86, of Bartlett will be 10 AM Friday, January 14, 2022, at Holy Cross Cemetery in Granger, Texas with Deacon Mark White officiating. Juanita was born on February 27, 1935, to Porfirio and Otilia (Reyes) Solis in Heidenheimer, Texas. She married Bonifacio Luna on June 22, 1957, in Granger, Texas, he preceded her in death in 2012.
She is also preceded in death by her parents and a son, Barnie Luna, Jr.
Survivors include three sons, Roland Luna and wife Betty of Temple, Bernard Luna and wife Patricia of Temple, and Bruce Luna and wife Rachel of Temple; two daughters, Anna Franz and husband Jim of Salado and Barbara Luna Ramirez of Bartlett; a brother, Joe Solis of Troy; three sisters, Vica Garcia, Mary Solis and Patsy Tovar; nineteen grandchildren and numerous great grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers we would like all donations to be made to Mercy House, 2728 Cottonwood Lane Temple, Texas 76502, or Heart of Texas Hospice, 4003 W. Stan Schlueter Loop Suite #2 Killeen, Texas 76549.
Paid Obituary