Kathryn (Kathy) Ann Pavlica
Kathryn (Kathy) Ann Pavlica passed away peacefully Sunday August 27, 2023. She was born on the 7th day of July 1942 in Temple, Texas to parents Arthur M. and Vera (Kettler) Artman.
A celebration of life will be held Sunday September 17 from 1-4 pm at the Hilton Garden Inn, 1749 Scott Boulevard, Temple.
Kathy is survived by her three children Terri Holwerda and husband Tony, Patty Boucher, Bernie Boucher and wife CeCe, sister Georgie Seward, 5 grandchildren: Kaitlyn, Kayla, Ryan, Darren, Derek and 4 great grandchildren.
Kathy was predeceased by her husband Raymond and siblings Maxine Grzybowski, Jimmy Artman and Dick Artman.
Kathy loved going on adventures with her children. She was an avid dog lover and had a passion for home interior decor as well as cooking. Kathy had a beautiful smile for everyone she encountered. She was greatly loved and will be truly missed by many.
In Lieu of flowers please honor Kathy by giving to the humane society.
Paid Obituary