SALADO — Services for Eleanor Dugger, 92, of Cedar Park, will be 2 p.m. Saturday at Broecker Funeral Home in Salado with the Rev. Buddy Best officiating.
Mrs. Dugger died Friday, Jan. 20, at her residence.
She was born Jan. 21, 1930, to Buford A. and Hazel Hart Grisham in Temple. She graduated from Troy High School as Valedictorian in 1947. She received a bachelor of arts from the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor in 1951. She received a master of religious education from Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary in 1957. She married Derald Dugger on Aug. 12, 1952. She worked as a teacher, instructional coordinator for Austin Independent School District, president of the Texas Association for Improvement of Reading, and supervisor of student teachers at the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor. She was a member of Delta Kappa Gamma’s Alpha Chapter.
She was preceded in death by her husband.
Survivors include her son, Alan Kent Dugger; two grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Baptist Temple Women’s Ministry, 1804 Canterbury St., Austin, TX 78702; or the missions fund in First Baptist Church of Salado, 210 S. Main St., Salado, TX, 76571.
Visitation will be 1-2 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.