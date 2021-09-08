ROCKDALE — Services for Sammie L. Ford, 75, of Rockdale will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Springfield Baptist Church in Rockdale.
Burial will be in New Oak Lawn Cemetery in Rockdale.
Mr. Ford died Wednesday, Sept. 1, at his residence.
He was born December 7, 1945, in Dewitt County to Alvin and Ora Lee White Ford. He attended school in Yoakum. He moved to Rockdale and worked for Alcoa for 24 years as a pot tender. He was a member of Allen Chapel A.M.E. Church in Rockdale.
He was preceded in death by a son, Samuel Rogers; two daughters, Samantha L. Ford and Brenda L. Ford
Survivors include is his wife, Lynda Ford of Rockdale; four sons, Darius L. Ford of Rockdale, Tyrone Hardgrove, Sammie L. Ford Jr., and Baxton Byumn; a stepson, Skylar Miller; three daughters, Ora Lynell Ford, Lasondra Ballard, and Asjia Clay; two brothers, George Ford and Stayton Ford; 10 grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.