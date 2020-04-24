William Earl (Bill) Canady
William Earl (Bill) Canady, age 73, passed away April 22, 2020 at his home in Georgetown Texas. Bill was born in Lampasas, Texas on May 5, 1946 to William Fontaine Canady and Lugenia Jones Canady. He went to school in Cameron and Lampasas, where he graduated from Lampasas High in 1964 and later attended Baylor University, Blinn, and Tarleton State. He was a big man with a big heart. He was a fair man and believed strongly in the Golden Rule. Bill was sometimes harsh in his tone, yet always meant well with his words. He was loved dearly by many. After retiring from the building industry, Bill enjoyed gardening, raising quail, reloading and telling stories. He is survived by his wife of 41 years, Donna Breitkreutz Canady, his daughter Christy Smith, her husband, Donnie Smith, his son, Ryan Canady, Courtney Anderson and grandchildren, Tyler and Justin Murphy, Derek, Dillion, Kallie, and Kassie Smith.
His soul has been sent to God, his body is being cremated, and his life will be celebrated in a memorial service after social distancing restrictions are removed. Family and friends will be notified of the memorial at a later time.
Paid Obituary