Larry Swope
Graveside Services, with Military Honors, will be held for Mr. Larry Swope on August 13, 2021 at 1:00 pm at Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery.
Larry Don Swope, a resident of William R. Courtney Texas State Veterans Home, died on Friday, July 30, 2021. He was born February 12, 1936, to Henry Bruce and Mary Pauline (Cowan) Swope.
He was raised in Killeen and graduated from Killeen High School in 1954. He was a veteran of the United States Army and served in the 7th Infantry in Korea. Most of his life was spent rodeoing and horse racing. He was inducted into the Bell County Cowboy Ring of Honor in 2011.
He was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his daughter, Marqua Swope Bostick; two grandsons, Cody Joe Reid and Aaron David (Sidney) Bostick; great-granddaughter, Montana Hayes Bostick, all of Burnet, Texas; his sister, Jane Swope (Billy) McDaniel of Temple, Texas; nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.crawfordbowerstemple.com for the Swope family.
Crawford Bowers Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangement and services.
Paid Obituary