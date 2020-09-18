ROCKDALE — Services for Jean Alford, 91, of Rockdale will be 2 p.m. Sunday at Phillips & Luckey Funeral Home in Rockdale with Matt Higginbotham officiating.
Burial will be in Oak Lawn Cemetery in Rockdale.
Mrs. Alford died Thursday, Sept. 17, in Rockdale.
She was born June 26, 1929, in Rockdale to Braxton B. and Elsie M. Yoakum McQuinn. She married Weldon Alford on June 12, 1948, in Rockdale. She was a homemaker who also had worked as a telephone operator for Southwestern Bell for seven years, retiring in 1952. She was a member of First Baptist Church in Rockdale.
She was preceded in death by her husband on July 3, 2008.
Survivors include a son, Kenny Alford of Richmond; three daughters, Debbie Kaderka of Houston, Donna Smith of Hilltop and Patti Morgan of Rockdale; seven grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchildren.
Memorials may be made First Baptist Church, 240 Green St., Rockdale, TX 76567.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. today at the funeral home.