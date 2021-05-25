Services for Jose Mungia DeLeon, 79, of Temple will be 10 a.m. Friday at Young’s Daughters Funeral Home and Bereavement Center in Temple with Ricardo DeLeon officiating.
Burial will be in Hillcrest Cemetery.
Mr. DeLeon died Sunday, May 23, at his residence.
He was born Aug. 7, 1941, in Yorktown to Jose DeLeon and Isabel Mungia. He married Anita Cortez on April 19, 1964, in Lamesa. He was a factory worker. He was a minister at Pentecostal Christian churches.
He was preceded in death by a grandchild; and a great-grandchild.
Survivors include his wife; two sons, Joe DeLeon Jr. of Troy and Richard DeLeon of Belton; two daughters, Olivia Lopez and Elsa Martinez, both of Temple; two brothers, Tele Gonzalez and Felix Gonzalez, both of Lamesa; 15 grandchildren; and 25 great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the memorial headstone fund at www.youngsdaughters.com or 254-401-1302.
Visitation will be 6-9 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.