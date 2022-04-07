Services for Don L. Mills, 69, of Belton will be 2 p.m. Saturday at Branford/Dawson Funeral Home in Temple with the Rev. Jasper Shaw officiating.
Burial will be 3 p.m. Monday in Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Mr. Mills died Monday, March 28, at a Temple hospital.
He was born Oct. 20, 1952, in Austin to Theodore and Laura Mills. He graduated from Crockett High School in Austin. He served in the U.S. Air Force. His military awards include the Purple Heart. He married Brenda Jackson on Aug. 25, 1990. He was a member of Christ Gospel Church in Temple. He worked for the University of Texas in Austin as a custodial engineer for 10 years and served as a police officer for the veterans’ hospital for 10 years before retiring.
He was preceded in death by a daughter, Diane Terry.
Survivors include his wife of Temple; three sons, Daniel Mills of Temple, Don Mills Jr. of Belton, and Jerome Terry of Houston; five daughters, Daniela Mills and Shanta Evans, both of Temple, Dana Mills and Latisha Dixon, both of Belton, and Brandi Jones of Watertown, N.Y.; three sisters, Eleanore Mills Brown and Mary McConico, both of Austin, and JoAnn Shaffer of San Antonio; 10 grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 2-6 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.