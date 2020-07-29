Services for Carolyn Jean “Carol” Sadler, 66, of Denton and formerly of Temple will be private
Ms. Sadler died Monday, July 20, at her residence.
She was born Feb. 14, 1954, in Brenham to Dorothy Mae Watson and Lonnie Ray Sr. She was a member of Mount Zion Missionary Baptist Church in Temple and was attending Grace Missionary Baptist Church in Lewisville. She graduated from Somerville High School in 1973. She was a member of the health care community for over 38 years. Taking her passion for nursing and working with the elderly, especially Alzheimer’s patients. She opened Providence of Lewisville, four private care facilities for people with Alzheimer’s, dementia, and related disorders.
She was preceded in death by a daughter, Inga McCook.
Survivors include three daughters, Tikki Watson-Harris and Tanisha Sadler, both of Denton, and Koko Johnson of Harker Heights; five grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 2-6 p.m. Friday at Branford/Dawson Funeral Home in Temple.
A second visitation will be 11 a.m. to noon Saturday at the funeral home.