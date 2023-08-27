Robert Wilson Patterson III
Robert (Bob) W. Patterson III, age 66, went home to be with the Lord on August 19, 2023 at his home in Temple, TX. after a long battle of several health issues. A visitation will be held Friday, September 1, 2023 at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple, TX from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM. Funeral service will be Saturday, September 2, 2023 at 10:00 AM at Temple Bible Church. A graveside service with military honors will occur on Wednesday, September 6, 2023 at 10:00 AM at Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen TX.
Bob was born on February 4, 1957 in Youngstown Ohio to Robert W. and Margret Patterson II. They later moved to Worthington Ohio, where Bob was raised and graduated from Worthington High School in 1975.
Bob was first introduced to the Lord by his mother as she would take him and to church every Sunday. As he grew and became more interested in God’s word, his grandfather had the next greatest impact, as he was a minister in Girard Ohio, and Baptized Bob as a young child. In most recent years he enjoyed attending and receiving God’s word at Temple Bible Church.
After graduating high school, he began his Military Service as an MP initially being assigned to the 502nd Military Police Company, 2nd Armored Division. One year after, he was mission tasked to III Corp & Fort Hood Military Police AWOL apprehension unit. Upon completing his service with the United States Army Bob wet to work with Bell County Sheriff’s Office in 1978 first as a Jailer, then becoming a Patrol Deputy. In 1985 he became a Criminal Investigator assigned to the Bell County CID unit. In 1995 he was reassigned to the Bell County Jail as a Lieutenant until he became a Supervising Inspector with the Texas Commission on Jail Standards in 1991. He was responsible for inspecting, auditing and providing technical assistance to 88 county jails in the north and eastern region of the state. In May of 1995 he returned “home” to the Bell County Sheriff’s Office and was hired as the Jail Administrator until he retired in 2012. Bob continued to serve after retirement before becoming ill as a jail consultant, speaker and instructor. He also joined and became a member of the Temple Elks Lodge # 138, Past Exalted Ruler and the American Legion Post # 133.
During his career with the Sheriff’s Office Bob became a member of numerous Associations to include the Central Texas Peace Officers Association, Past President (1990 & 2000), the Texas Jail Association Past President (2000), the American Jail Association Past President (2005). He was one of the founding members serving as Chair and Co-Chair of the National Jail Leadership Command Academy at Sam Houston State University.
In 1981 Bob attended Central Texas College and obtained an Associate’s Degree in Law Enforcement. He held a Jailer, Master Peace Officer and Instructor’s License (TCLEOSE) as well as being certified as A Certified Jail Manager (American Jail Association).
Bob is survived by his wife of 31 years Anna Patterson and three sons, he refers to as his “man cubs”, Robert W. Patterson IV and his wife Julie, with grandchildren Taylor and Robert W. Patterson V, also known as “Cinco”, Patrick Patterson and his wife Darby, with grandchildren Jackson, Hannah & Cooper, and Brandon Patterson, with his grandchildren Vivi, Lana & Kara. Bob’s brothers, Greg and Nora Patterson, Tracy and Robin Patterson and numerous nephews, nieces and cousins, Aunt Shirley Van Wingerden and Aunt Audean Patterson. He is preceded in death by his parents Robert W. & Margret Patterson II.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Texas Elks Camp.com, 100 Club Centex.com, the American Diabetes Association and National Kidney Foundation.
Paid Obituary