Lanell “Nell” Mabry
Lanell “Nell” Mabry, age 97 of Temple, passed from this life Monday, November 21, 2022, at Baylor Scott & White Hospital. Graveside services will be held at 2 pm Saturday, November 26, 2022, at Little Flock Cemetery in Temple, Texas.
Lanell was born on January 3, 1925, to Joe Mabry and Era Lee Fay in Rogers, Texas. She earned a bachelor’s degree in Chemistry and worked for the Santa Fe Railroad for over 40 years before retiring. Everyone who met Lanell loved her, and she made many, many friends in her 97 years on the Earth. Lanell never married, but she created family out of her friends and neighbors. She had a special love for their children and their pets.
Nell lived her life her way until the very end; she was fearless and persistent in her independence; she loved taking care of her plants and her cherished pet, Pixie, along with Pixie’s best bud Boy. She loved to travel, go to estate sales, line dance, go to church, follow the NYSE and most of all, visit with her neighbors and friends. Lanell’s sharp wit, kind nature, and listening ear will be sorely missed.
Lanell is preceded in death by her parents; first cousins, Beryl Lytle, Dawn Piper, and Hellon Gandy, and second cousin, Dave Lytle.
She is survived by her first cousins Jack Cleveland, John Cleveland, and Paul Cleveland; and second cousins, Bob Piper, Joseph Piper, Marilyn Piper, Alan Lytle, Luann Hughes, and Glen Lytle. She is also survived by her bonus family: Gary Gosney, Linda Gosney, Nifty Gosney, Jeff & Riggs Ward, Dandy, Vance, Nettie & Riley Royal, Kirsten “Scooter” Gosney, Chad & Cameron Collins, and Thumper Gosney.
Memorials may be made to Little Flock, PO Box 55, Temple, TX 76503 and to the Temple Animal Shelter, 620 Mama Dog Cir, Temple, TX 76504.
A time of visitation will be held from 5-7 pm Friday, November 25, 2022, at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Temple.
