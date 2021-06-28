Services for Raul Ornelas, 78, of Temple are pending with Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple.
Mr. Ornelas died Thursday, June 24, at a Round Rock hospital.
Updated: June 28, 2021 @ 3:12 am
