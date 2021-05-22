BELTON — Services for Donald Dewey Irick, 84, of Belton will be 2 p.m. Tuesday at Fellowship Baptist Church in Morgan’s Point Resort with the Rev. Jeremy Franks officiating.
Mr. Irick died Thursday, May 20.
He was born April 6, 1937, in Ashland, W.Va., to Dewey and Snowy Irick. He married Lonetia Joy Jones on May 26, 1961. He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War and Vietnam War.
He was preceded in death by his wife on May 17, 2008; and a grandchild.
Survivors include two daughters, Donetia Kemble and Donna Squiers; 11 grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
Dossman Funeral Home in Belton is in charge of arrangements.