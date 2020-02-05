John O. Nix
John O. Nix peacefully passed away February 3, 2020 in a local nursing home after a brief hospital and hospice stay. Services will be held Friday, February 7, 2020 with visitation at 9 and funeral services at 10 at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home 3110 Airport Rd., Temple, Texas 76504. Burial will be at Bellwood Memorial Park.
John was born August 20, 1928 in Marlin, TX to Dale and Saphronia Nix.
On 12-23-1949 John married the love of his life, Betty Jo Jenkins at First Baptist Church in Marlin, TX. This past December, they celebrated their 70th anniversary. They made their home in Central Texas and lived in Temple for the past 50 years. During those 50 years, he and his wife were members of Immanuel Baptist Church in Temple.
After his time in the Navy at the end of World War II, John spent his professional career as a telephone man. He retired after 35 years with Southwestern Bell and 5 years with Scott & White. After retirement, he spent as much time as he could at his farm near Durango, TX checking his cows, driving his tractor, fixing the fence, and whatever else he could find to keep himself busy. A devoted husband and father, there is no place John would rather be than with his wife and family.
John is survived by his wife Betty Jo, three sons David Nix (wife Kelly) of Temple, Terry Nix (wife Lisa) of Salado and Scott Nix (wife Melissa) of Temple. He also has 7 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren. He is also survived by two sisters, Marlene Haak of Temple and Joy Kelley of Salado.
The family would like to thank the folks at Scott & White Geriatric care, Temple Meridian, and Amedisys Hospice for the care they showed us during this difficult time.
Memorial contributions can be made to the charity of your choice, or to Immanuel Baptist Church in Temple.
To share a memory or to sign John’s guestbook please visit www.scanioharperfuneralhome.com
Paid Obituary