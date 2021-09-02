No services are planned for Kristal Ann Grainger, 45, of Temple.
Mrs. Grainger died Saturday, Aug. 21, at her residence.
She was born March 1, 1976, in San Diego, Calif., to David Mahaffie and Debra Nelson. She moved to Texas in 1992 and resided in Austin and Round Rock before moving to Temple. She was a homemaker.
Survivors include her mother, Debra Autry; two sons, Corben and Caden Grainger; and three sisters, Jenny Frank, Jessica Pankus and Amanda Morris.
Hewett-Arney Funeral Home in Temple is in charge of arrangements.