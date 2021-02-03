CAMERON — Services for Edith Jean Pagach, 59, of Cameron will be 10 a.m. Saturday at Marek-Burns-Laywell Funeral Home in Cameron with the Rev. Tim Cheatham officiating.
Mrs. Pagach died Sunday, Jan. 31, at a Temple hospital.
She was born April 14, 1961, in Houston to Lynn and Juanita Mitchell. She married John Roy Pagach Jr. She was a massage therapist.
Survivors include her husband of Cameron; a son, John Sanders of Cameron; a daughter, Amanda Duncan of Cameron; a brother, Michael Mitchell of Axtell; a sister, Cheryl Burks of Cameron; and eight grandchildren.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.