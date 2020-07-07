VALLEY MILLS — Services for Valerie Olivia Rowe Graves, 71, of Little River-Academy will be 1 p.m. Saturday at Valley Mills First Baptist Church.
Burial will be in Prairie Valley Cemetery near Whitney.
Mrs. Graves died June 23 in Temple.
She was born March 26, 1949, to Vernon Odell and Dorothy Lucyelle Powell Rowe. She graduated from Valley Mills High School in 1967. She married Jimmy Wayne Graves on May 19, 1967, in Valley Mills. She worked for Santa Fe Railroad and the Olin E. Teague Veterans’ Medical Center. She also was an instructor at Temple College. She was a member of Prairie Valley Missionary Baptist Church and Little River Methodist Church.
Survivors include her husband; two children, Kelli Elaine Leatherwood and Karli Veronica Davis; three siblings, Vernon Odell Rowe II, Debra Lynnette Rowe and Evelyn Grace Moore; two grandchildren; and a great-grandchild.
Visitation will be noon Saturday at the church.
Foss Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Valley Mills is in charge of arrangements.