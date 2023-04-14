Randy Morales
Randy Morales died on Sunday, April 2, 2023, at his home after a lengthy illness.
Randall James “Randy” Morales was born on June 12, 1963, to Robert Morales and Judy Morales Steinheimer in Temple, Texas. He was a member of Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Temple. Mr. Morales lived in Temple all his life and worked for many years as a machinist in the Industrial Park.
He attended St. Mary’s Catholic School and Temple High School. His favorite dog, Trixie was by his side when he went peacefully into his sleep. His favorite place to visit was the Morales Family Ranch. He loved to help build fences and clear the land. His famous words for everything would be “It will be alright.” He was a Christian and always had something good to say about everyone. He loved to watch old movies, Bonanza, and old mysteries.
Randy was preceded in death by his brother, Anthony “Rusty” Morales, his father, Robert Morales, grandparents, Pascual & Olivia P. Rios, and James & Andrea Morales.
Survivors include his parents, Judy Morales Steinheimer, and Stepfather, Michael Steinheimer; sister, Renee Morales; two brothers, Rodney Morales (Sister-in-Law, Andrea), Robbie Morales; along with several aunts, and uncles. As well as many nephews and nieces and one great-niece, Roselyn Morales.
Visitation will be held at Young’s Daughters Funeral Home on Friday, April 14, 2023 from 6:00pm to 8:00pm with a Rosary starting at 7:00pm with Deacon Barney officiating.
In lieu of flowers please consider making a memorial contribution to: Our Lady of Guadalupe Mass fund and/or LULAC Legacy Scholarship Fund
Arrangements are in the care of Young’s Daughters Funeral Home.
