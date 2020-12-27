Ann
Schwartz-Turner
Ann Schwartz-Turner, age 90 of Temple, passed away Sunday, December 20, 2020 at a local care facility. Funeral services will be held at 1 pm Monday, December 28, 2020 at First Christian Church of Temple, 300 N. 5th Street. Limited seating will be available at the church. Burial will be in Bellwood Memorial Park and Cemetery in Temple.
Ann was born on December 8, 1930 to Tracy and Olive Skidmore in Grapeland, Texas. She married Sherrill H. Schwartz in June of 1945 and after his death, she married Robert A. Turner in June of 1982. Over the years, she enjoyed working at Active Signs Advertising, Zales Jewelry, and Scott & White Clinic. In her younger years, Ann was a model in Houston, San Antonio and Austin. She liked playing bingo at the Elks Lodge and going shopping. Ann was a dedicated mother and enjoyed celebrating family events all together, especially spending time with her grandsons. Ann was a member of First Christian Church and loved her church family. She sang in the choir for many years. She was a kind and loving lady and always made everyone feel special. Ann was also a member of the Elks Lodge Does and the Women’s Circle Meeting.
Ann is preceded in death by her parents, Tracy and Olive Skidmore; husbands, Sherrill H. Schwartz and Robert A. Turner; brothers, Curtis Skidmore, John Skidmore, and Hoyt Skidmore; and sisters, Camie James, Mamie Allen and Lucille Smith.
Those left to honor and cherish her memory are her brother, Charles Skidmore; son, Allan Schwartz; daughter, Sheila Sparks and husband, Richard; daughter, Sharman Perkins and husband, Dennis; son, Sterling Schwartz; step-son, David Turner; grandchildren, Marc Schwartz, Jeff Sparks, and Tanner Perkins; and step-grandsons, Sean Turner and Travis Turner.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Ann’s name to First Christian Church of Temple, or to the charity of your choice.
The family also wishes to express a special thank you to Cornerstone Gardens, Ryan Holler, Kathy Silva, and all the staff; to Scott & White Hospice and to Dr. Greene; to Rev. Mike Snell and the elders of First Christian Church of Temple.
