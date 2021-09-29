Services for Ernest C. Haynes Jr., 88, of Temple will be 1 p.m. Friday at St. Luke Catholic Church in Temple.
Mr. Haynes died Friday, Sept. 24, in Temple.
He was born Jan. 21, 1933, in Houston. He graduated from Lamar High School in 1951. He attended the University of Houston and the University of Texas. He worked as a mug engineer for Dresser Magcobar and worked all over the world.
Survivors include his wife of 57 years, Mollie Haynes of Temple; a son, Matt Haynes of Troy; a daughter, Lisa Cole of Austin; a sister, Ann Hodges of Austin; and four grandchildren.
Affordable Burial & Cremation Services in Killeen is in charge of arrangements.