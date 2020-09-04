The Barganier family said goodbye to their hero on August 27. Grady Barganier, 97, flew into the arms of Jesus for eternal rest. We joyfully celebrate his life and find comfort and peace in his passing. If you are among the many who knew him at any point in his life, you too share in our joy because he always tried to leave any situation better than when he found it whether it was a fence to fix, a field to plow, a friend to help, or a family member to love. You also share in our comfort and peace because you know that those are two things he sought throughout his life, and in knowing he is now enjoying both to an immeasurable degree, we are washed in them as well.
Grady was born March 21, 1923 in Chilton, Texas, the second child and first born son of H.L. and Estelle Barganier. Appropriately, that was also the year the Farmall tractor was introduced, and he had a life-long affinity for the red machinery. (If it was in his shed, it was probably red.) His family lived in the Lott area before settling in Belfalls on their family farm. He grew up there, learning to manage the land and the cattle as well as benefiting from his father’s superior blacksmith skills as he became a master welder himself. This was a gift that he shared throughout his life as he could design, create, repair, or improve anything that could stand the heat.
After attending Belfalls School and graduating from Troy High School in 1941, Grady attended Texas A & M University to study animal husbandry. In 1943, he joined the United States Marine Corps in voluntary service to his country. Whenever he referenced this chapter of his life, he always referred it as such—“when I was in the service.” He earned the rank of sergeant and was stationed in the Marshall Islands in Okinawa. After seeing the planes that he had once targeted painted white in surrender, he returned home to resume his life on the farm but he never lost his servant’s heart as it was manifested in a multitude of other ways throughout the rest of his life.
In 1946, he married Ernestine Hinze, the girl from Blevins he always thought was so pretty, and their marriage lasted 74 years. She survives him and lives in Temple. They worked side by side on the farm and raised two children, Grady Lynn Barganier and Cheryl Barganier Bulls, who along with their spouses Linda and Larry also survive him. As a rule, he was always working as “farmers never have a day off,” but he was quick to change out of his overalls and boots and get cleaned up to go to his children’s piano recitals, ball games, school plays, and anything else that invited parent participation. After welcoming two in–laws to the family and loving them like his own children, he was thrilled when his three grandchildren, Vanessa, Luke, and Caitlin, came along. He never slowed down in his support of their endeavors. If it required a midnight summer softball games, a space heater in the stands during a cold baseball game, or traveling longer than the basketball game would last to witness the winning three pointer, he and Ernestine were there every step of the way. Although Grady was so glad to have his family nearby, he was not nearly as glad as we all were.
Friends of his children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren (Lilly and Lorenzo), nieces and nephews, and scores of other youngsters loved going to Belfalls to the big white house by the gravel road, because in addition to the most delicious food in the country, there were often truck or tractor rides, expeditions to the lake, and journeys through the pastures. He especially enjoyed sharing his land during dove season and with those who liked to fish in the lake that he stocked but rarely fished in himself. We believe that most folks chose to come there because it also meant a little time visiting with Grady before asking permission (which was never denied).
When the farm became too much to continue, the absolute retirement that most people dream of was never a consideration. Grady loved to work and be productive. Interestingly, he made a note in his King James that “the word ‘hands’ is used 1,433 times in the Bible.” In the mid-80s, he helped a friend in a new venture installing the first television satellites in the area. He obligingly helped countless neighbors with crops or machinery issues at every opportunity. Another neighbor with a pecan farm across the creek needed help in more efficient picking, so he devised a custom implement for them. Finally, he helped yet another neighbor in his auto sales business and continued until he was 88 years old. He was affectionately known as “Gold” by his coworkers because they said he had a heart of gold.
It is fortunate that we leave this world with nothing, because if we were required to take everything with us that we gave away, Grady Barganier would never be able to get off the ground.
After several years of fighting through some health issues, Grady ultimately won the final victory. Considering his age, he may have lived not only his life but some others’ as well. We already miss him, but he left us with hearts that are full of precious memories and the Herculean task of service to the next person. In realizing that the best sermons are not preached but lived, please help us honor our husband, father, great grandfather, uncle, patriot, and friend by giving a helping hand to someone along the way, and do it as though no one is watching. That’s what he did, and that’s the way he taught it.
Visitation will be from
6:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. Friday September 4, 2020 at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 3:00 P.M.
Saturday September 5, 2020 at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home. Burial with Marine honors will be in Belfalls Cemetery.
Blessings on all who knew him, and as was his expression of gratitude, much obliged.
Paid Obituary