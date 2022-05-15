George Sidney Kacir
George Sidney Kacir, 92 of Temple, received his second set of wings on Wednesday, May 11, 2022. At the request of Sidney, a private service for the immediate family will be held at a later date.
Sidney was born to August and Bettie Marie Leshikar Kacir, in Temple, Texas on April 21, 1930. He married Dorothy May Wood on June 10, 1955, in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho. Sidney was a pilot with the U.S. Air Force and combat operation’s officer Air Task Force 13, retiring as a Lt. Colonel. He served during the Korean War as a bomber, fighter, and aircraft carrier pilot in the South China Sea. He was an attorney for over 60 years and judge for the City of Temple for 31 years. He was a rancher and pecan producer and a skillful steward of the land he owned, following sustainable and organic agricultural practices on his ranch. He had a BBA, MBA, and JD all from The University of Texas at Austin. He was a champion wrestler while attending the university. He had many interests including ranching, flying, space travel, the environment, reading, traveling, especially to the mountains, and his Czech heritage. He was a firm believer in keeping his mind and body active. He enjoyed spending time with his family, working at his ranch, and practicing law. Along with serving his many clients, he was the legal advisor and honorary legal advisor for SPJST, Farmers Mutual Protective Association (RVOS), and the Czech Educational Foundation of Texas (CEFT). He had been a director for the Bell Milam Land and Water Rights Association, past President of the Bell Lampasas Mills Bar Association, President of SPJST Lodge No. 87, Secretary for Temple Farm & Ranch Club, attorney for the City of Troy, a volunteer at Gentiva Hospice, and a Mason, along with many other community services.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his brother, Stanley Kacir, and his sister, Betty Jane Kacir Wheeler.
His survivors include his wife of 66 years, Dorothy, his two daughters, Donna Waskow and Linda Hopper (husband James), and son, Dan Kacir. He is also survived by four grandchildren, George Hopper, Jennifer Ashley Hopper, Charles Kacir, and Samantha Jane Kacir, several nieces and nephews, and cousins.
Thank you, Donna McEntire, for your many years of dedicated, loyal, and continuing service at his law office.
Memorials may be made to the George Bradley Hopper Special Needs Trust, c/o of Linda Hopper, 3302 Elm Drive, Temple, Texas 76502, or Heights Baptist Church, 1220 South 49th Street, Temple, Texas 76504.
Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Temple is in charge of arrangements.
