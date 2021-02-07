Funeral services for Ellis N. Brown, M. D., 81, of Temple, will be held at 10:00 AM Tuesday, February 9, 2021, at the Dossman Funeral Home Chapel in Belton. Burial will follow at Bellwood Memorial Park.
The family will receive friends for visitation Monday evening from 5-7 PM at the funeral home.
Dr. Brown died Tuesday February 2, 2021 in a Temple Hospital
Dr. Brown was born March 3, 1939, in Hastings, Nebraska, the son of V. Neal and Alta Eileen (Smith) Brown. He was a 1957 graduate of Hastings High School. He then attended Hastings College, Hastings, Nebraska from September 1957 to May 1961, where he received a Bachelor of Arts degree. Then from September 1961 to June 1965 he attended the University of Nebraska College of Medicine , Omaha, Nebraska and received a Doctorate of Medicine degree. He then completed a rotating internship at Immanuel Deaconess Hospital, Omaha, from July 1965 to June 1966.
He served in the U. S. Army from July of 1966 to August 1974, beginning with the U. S. Army Basic Orientation Courses at Ft. Sam Houston, Texas, July 1966 to August 1966. He was battalion Medical Officer, 3/84 Pershing Missile Btn. Nectrasolm, West Germany, September 1966 to November 1967and then Commanding Officer, 9th Medical Detachment, U. S. Army Dispensary, Heilbron, West Germany, December 1967 to July 1969.
From August of 1969 to July 1972 he completed his residency in Anesthesiology at Brooke General Hospital, U. S. Army, Ft. Sam Houston, San Antonio, Texas. He remained on the teaching staff until August 1974, when he was honorably discharged from active duty with the rank of Lt. Col.
He then started the private practice of anesthesiology in Austin, Texas, August 1974 to December 1977; Shawnee, Oklahoma, January 1978 to October 1989, and in Temple, Texas November 1989 till his retirement from King’s Daughters Clinic and Hospital, March 2004.
He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 50 years, Mildred Goosic Brown, on June 18, 2013.
He is survived by his two daughters, Kathleen Roberts and Janet Breazeale (Steve) both of Temple; four grandsons, Jason Breazeale, Nicholas Roberts and Corbin Breazeale all of Temple and Anthony Roberts of Texas; four great-grandchildren, Ryan Roberts, Naomi Roberts, Avery Roberts and Colter Breazeale; two brothers Arlon Brown (Sue) and Elvin Brown (Linda) of Hastings, Nebraska.
Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society.
Masks and social distancing are required for attendance of the funeral. A link for viewing the funeral service will be on Dr. Brown’s obituary page at dossmanfh.com at the time of the service.
Paid Obituary