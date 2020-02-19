Charles Ray Booker, 56, of Temple will be 1 p.m. Saturday at Branford/Dawson Funeral Home in Temple.
Burial will be in New Hope Cemetery in Temple.
Mr. Booker died Friday, Feb. 14, at a Killeen nursing facility.
He was born Sept. 27, 1963, in Temple to Mr. and Mrs. Melvin Booker Sr. He attended Temple High School. He was a member of Multi-Cultural New Covenant Cowboy Church.
Survivors include three sisters, Ozell Sauls, Jewel Jackson and Brenda Johnson, all of Temple.
Visitation will be 2-6 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.