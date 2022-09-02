Don Beighle
Don Beighle, 90 of Temple, passed from this life Wednesday, August 31, 2022, at home. Graveside services will be held at 10 am Saturday, September 3, 2022, at Moffat Cemetery.
Don was born on December 11, 1931, to Dennis and Dora Mae Beighle in Beaver, Oklahoma. He and Claudia Jean Waller were married in 1955 and shared 67 wonderful years together. Don was a land surveyor for 32 years. He was a member of First Baptist Church in Moffat and loved spending time with his family and loved ones. He enjoyed fishing, woodworking, and barbeque cooking on the weekends.
Don is preceded in death by his parents, Dennis and Dora Beighle; and son, Kieth Beighle.
Those left to honor and cherish his memory are his loving wife, Claudia Beighle; brother, Dennis F. Beighle; sons, Gary Beighle and wife, Sharon, and Kenny Beighle and wife, DD; daughters, Sandra Blaisdell and husband, Steve, and Amanda Kilgore and husband, Jerry; 17 grandchildren; and 39 great grandchildren.
A time of visitation will be held from 5-7 pm Friday, September 2, 2022, at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Belton.
