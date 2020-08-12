Patty Alexander
Patty Alexander, age 76, of Temple, Texas passed away on Saturday, August 8, 2020 at her home in Temple. She was born on August 20, 1943 in New Orleans, Louisiana the daughter of Raymond and Opal Stinson.
A visitation will take place on Wednesday, August 12, 2020 from 6:00pm – 8:00pm at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home 3110 Airport Rd. Temple, Texas 76504.
A funeral service will be held on Thursday, August 13, 2020 at 10:00am at Bethel Church 22621 SE H K Dodgen Loop, Temple, TX 76502 followed by burial at North Belton Cemetery in Belton.
Patty was the owner/operator of Patty’s Beauty World in Temple for 50 years retiring in 2017.
She is survived by her children, Tricia Alexander of Lampasas, TX and Tarrant Alexander and wife Debbie of Salado, TX, 4 grandchildren, Colby Beard of Weatherford, TX, Trent Beard and wife Miranda of Weatherford, TX, Brady Alexander and wife Caitlyn of Roanoke, VA, and Chase Alexander of Salado, TX, and 4 great-grandchildren, Kohen, Kaydence, Tripp, and Striker. She is also survived by her dear friend Bob Newton and many nieces and nephews.
Patty was preceded in death by her husband Bobby, Parents, sisters, Martha Blouin and Myra Temple, and a brother Preston Stinson.
In lieu of flowers memorials to the Temple Humane Society would be appreciated.
Paid Obituary