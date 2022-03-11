Doris Estelle Chapman Dement
Doris Estelle Chapman Dement, 99, passed away peacefully on Thursday, March 10, 2022, at a local hospital in Temple, TX.
Doris was born on September 1, 1922, in Birmingham, Alabama, to Ranald L B Chapman and Mamie Bates Chapman. She graduated from Hume Fog High School, Nashville, TN, in 1942 and attended the Advertising Art School in Nashville in 1944. Doris married Grover C. Dement, Jr, on December 25, 1946, in Birmingham, AL, and together they raised a son and daughter. After living in Birmingham, they moved in 1993 to Belton, TX, then lived five years in Columbia, TN, before moving to Temple, then Belton, TX. Doris received wonderful care in her final years at Park Place Manor in Belton.
She overcame many obstacles in her life, including polio at age four with ensuing multiple operations, poverty through the Great Depression, World War II, teenagers and macular degeneration. She even survived having COVID but always kept a positive attitude and never complained. She loved teaching art to friends and grandchildren, loved Eugenia Price stories, and playing games. She was a member of Salado Church of Christ and enjoyed attending Belton church services at Park Place.
Doris is survived by her son, John Dement and his wife, Susan; daughter, Connie Cryar and her husband, Keith; five grandchildren and three great grandchildren.
Services are Saturday, March 12, 10:00 am at Broecker Funeral Home with Joe Keyes, officiating. Interment to follow.
Visitation will be at 9:00 at Broecker Funeral Home Chapel.
Paid Obituary