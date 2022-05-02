Services for Inez Beadle, 85, of Holland will be 11 a.m. Wednesday at the First Baptist Church-Academy in Little River-Academy with the Rev. Brent Boatwright and the Rev. Wayne Wester officiating.
Burial will be in Wilson Valley Cemetery in Little River-Academy.
Mrs. Beadle died Sunday, May 1.
She was born Nov. 10, 1936, in the Taylor’s Valley community near Temple to Carroll and Mary Deaver. She graduated from Academy High School in 1954. She graduated from Temple Beauty College in 1957. She was a long-time beautician, retiring in November of 1992. She married L.M. “Speedy” Beadle on Sept. 18, 1954, in Taylor’s Valley. She was a member of the First Baptist Church-Academy for 47 years, where she attended Sunday school, was on the Benevolence Committee and taught children’s Sunday school.
She was preceded in death by an infant daughter, Shelly.
Survivors include her husband of Holland; a daughter, Debra Dorsey of Holland; and son, Kyle Beadle, of Holland; six grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. today at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Temple