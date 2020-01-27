Services for Wendell A. Dodge Sr., 80, of Temple will be 10 a.m. Thursday in Resthaven Cemetery in Belton with Judy Hoelscher officiating.
Mr. Dodge died Wednesday, Jan. 22, at a local care facility.
He was born March 3, 1939, in Clinton, Maine, to Ralph and Marjorie Wendell Dodge. He served in the U.S. Army. He married Rita Weaks on Feb. 14, 1997. He was a machinist.
Survivors include his wife of Temple; three sons, Wendell Dodge Jr. of Rockdale, Charles Williams of Georgetown and Rodney Williams of Thrall; three brothers, Randall Dodge, Kendall Dodge and Dale Dodge; two sisters, Elaine Hamlet and Mary Conners; 11 grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
Hewett-Arney Funeral Home in Temple is in charge of arrangements.