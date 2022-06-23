Services for Rose Mary Lewis, 75, of Holland will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Branford/Dawson Funeral Home in Temple with the Rev. Wanda Nichols officiating.
Mrs. Lewis died Sunday, June 5, at a Temple hospital.
She was born Jan. 15, 1947, in Cameron to Samuel J. Hutchenson and Ocise Lee Gadison. She graduated from O.J. Thomas High School. She married her first husband, Mack H. Lewis Jr. and her second husband, Eugene Kelly. She worked for Red Lion Hotel in Colorado. She worked for Denver public schools.
She was preceded in death by her second husband, Eugene Kelly; and three sons, Dexter Lewis, Michael Lewis and Reginald Lewis.
Survivors include a son, Mack Harvey Lewis III of Denver, Colo.; a daughter, Rosalyn M Lewis of Denver, Colo.; a brother, Samuel Yet of Pflugerville; five sisters, Dora Smith of Denver, Colo., Barbara Ann Burleson of Temple, Brenda Jones Franklin of Davilla; and Frances Williams and Thelma Adams, both of Aurora, Colo.; 17 grandchildren; and 36 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 10 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.