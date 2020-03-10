A Mass of Christian Burial for Barbara Etzel, 80, of Rockford, Mich., will be 2 p.m. Thursday at Christ the King Catholic Church in Belton with the Rev. Sang officiating.
Mrs. Etzel died Jan. 25.
She was born Feb. 11, 1940, in Camden, N.J., to William and Mary Ellen Trotter. She attended Notre Dame Preparatory School and the University of Maryland. She married Robert Etzel on June 29, 1963, in Maryland. She was a member of Our Lady of Consolation Catholic Church in Rockford.
Survivors include her husband of Rockford, Mich.; and two daughters, Jennifer Buelken of Cedar Springs, Mich., and Nancie Etzel of Temple.
Hewett-Arney Funeral Home in Temple is in charge of arrangements.