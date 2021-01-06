Services for Clara Sue Caldwell Grayer, 79, of Temple will be private.
Mrs. Grayer died Sunday, Jan. 3, at a Temple nursing home.
She was born Feb. 6, 1941, in Athens to John and Geneva Caldwell. She was later raised by her grandparents Columbus and Clara Wilson. She was a member of Mt. Providence Baptist Church in Athens. She graduated in 1958, from R.C. Fisher High School in Athens, and later from Prairie View Agricultural and Mechanical College of Texas with a bachelor of arts degree in music. She married Vayron Grayer on June 15, 1963. She taught music for 38 years. She taught at Kerens ISD, Van Vleck ISD, and retired at Temple ISD. She was a member at the Mt. Zion Baptist Church of Temple.
She was preceded in death by her husband.
Survivors include a son, Varden R, Grayer of Temple; a brother, Roland Caldwell of Houston; a grandchild; and a great-grandchild.
Visitation will be 2-6 p.m. Friday at Branford/Dawson Funeral Home in Temple.