CAMERON — Services for Albert Frank Vybiral, 90, of Buckholts will be held at a later date.
Mr. Vybiral died Friday, Aug. 14, at his residence.
He was born Sept. 20, 1929, in Buckholts to Frank Phillip and Lorene Emma Richter Vybiral. He worked as a superintendent for Temple Products for 23 years. He then worked for Wilsonart as a boiler operator for 18 years, and he also worked as a farmer.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Irene Ruth Krupicka Vybiral.
Survivors include a daughter, Lisa Honeycutt of Buckholts; a brother, Weldon Vybiral of Moody; four sisters, Florine Gommert and Mildred Ray Gandy, both of Temple, Joyce Petty of Belton and Geneva Jackson of Fairfield; two grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
Marek-Burns-Laywell Funeral Home in Cameron is in charge of arrangements.