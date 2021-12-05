Glenda Mae Stephenson Pechal, 82, of Temple, died Tuesday, November 30, 2021, in a Georgetown Assisted Living Facility. Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday at Salem Lutheran Church near Rosebud. Pastor Terry Atkins will officiate. Burial will follow in Salem Lutheran Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the church.
Glenda was born September 9, 1939, in Seaton to Homer and Birdie Phillips Stephenson. She attended school in Seaton and graduated from Rogers High School. She married Albert M. Pechal on December 7, 1957. She worked at Santa Fe Hospital and Scott and White Hospital for 32 years.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years and a son, Alan Phillip Pechal.
She is survived by one son, James Ray Pechal of Squim, Washington, and a granddaughter, Elissa Pechal of Austin, several in-laws, nieces, nephews, and many friends.
Memorials may be made to Salem Lutheran Church, 418 FM 1772, Rosebud, TX 76570.
A special thank you to Tiffin House of Georgetown for their loving care.
Cook-Gerngross-Green-Patterson Funeral Home in Rosebud is in charge of arrangements.