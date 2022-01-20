CAMERON — Services for John Matlock, 86, of Cameron will be 11 a.m. Saturday in Oak Hill Cemetery in Cameron with the Rev. Gene Van Noord officiating.
Mr. Matlock died Monday, Jan. 17, at his residence.
He was born July 15, 1935, in McCrory, Ark., to Morris and Bessie Watkins Matlock. He graduated from high school in Augusta, Ark. He received a master’s degree in education from Arkansas State University. While playing for the Arkansas State Indians, he set the school rebound record. He coached basketball at Augusta High School. He also served as principal at Augusta High School and later at the high school at Des Arc, Ark. He retired while he was principal of O.J. Thomas Junior High School in Cameron.
He was preceded in death by his first wife, Mary, in 2006.
Survivors include his wife, Dee Matlock of Cameron; a son, Randy Matlock of College Station; two daughters, Pat Foster of Cameron and Susie Hetzel of Waco; four grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Wound Warriors, Habitat for Humanity, or to any charity.
Green-Patterson Funeral Home in Cameron is in charge of arrangements.