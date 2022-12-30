Charlie Joe Waits
To submit a free obituary, please email tdt@tdtnews.com.
To submit a paid obituary, please email advertiz@tdtnews.com with verbiage, along with an optional photograph.
Please log in, or sign up for a
new account and
Subscribe for as little as $4
to continue reading.
To submit a free obituary, please email tdt@tdtnews.com.
To submit a paid obituary, please email advertiz@tdtnews.com with verbiage, along with an optional photograph.
Charlie Joe Waits
Charlie Joe Waits, 79, went to be with the Lord on December 27, 2022. Visitation for Charlie will be on Friday, December 30, 2022 at 10:00am at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home and the service will follow at 11:00am. Burial will be at Seaton Cemetery.
Charlie was born September 15, 1943 in Joe Lee to Woodson and Hazel Waits. He graduated from Rogers High School and Sam Houston State University.
He married Shirley Luksa on September 8, 1963. Charlie worked at Equifax for 15 years, sold insurance and then explored other business opportunities. He had a variety of talents which included refinishing antique furniture and working with wood. Charlie enjoyed hunting, fishing and playing dominoes. Shirley and Charlie had fun going gambling in Louisiana. Charlie loved spending time with family and friends. He valued focusing his time on his kid’s activities from social to sporting events.
He was preceded in death by his parents Woodson and Hazel Waits, brother Kenneth Waits and brother Larry Waits. Survivors are his wife Shirley Waits of Rogers, son Craig Waits of Temple and daughter Kristie Waits of Temple. His two brothers, Carl Waits of Dripping Springs and Clayton Waits of Dime Box. Charlie will be dearly missed by family, friends and all who knew him.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Rogers ISD in care of Rogers Memorial Scholarship Fund.
Paid Obituary