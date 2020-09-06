Wilma M. Martin
A lovely lady has left this life on August 31,2020 to be with her Lord and Savior. Wilma M. Martin, who was 107 years old, was born on June 29, 1913 in Whitehall, Texas. She was a friend to all and was always there to lend a hand or give advice. She loved to tell stories of the past and became known as the “Storyteller’ in her community.
Her fondest school days were at Stampede Valley Elementary School. Sometimes her school mates would stay the night at her house when rain caused Stampede Creek to flood out of its banks. She graduated from Moody High School in 1933.
She met Lonnie N. Martin at a family picnic in Belton and they were married in 1935. Their first home was on a ranch at Nolanville until Fort Hood, then Camp Hood, began buying land to expand the Post. In 1941, they, with their daughter moved to a farm north of Troy. Their house was built by her husband, father-in-law and neighbors.
Her favorite pastime was, sewing, allowed her to make clothes for many in the Troy-Temple area. She especially enjoyed sewing the uniforms for members of the Troy High School Pep Squad. She was the last of the room mothers for the 1958 Troy High School Class, her daughter’s class. She worked for Dr. Coleman Bales, at his office in Temple,as an Optometrist’s Assistant for many years and retired in 1985.
She and her husband were members of the Troy Church of Christ from the time they moved to Troy. She enjoyed the Gospel Music and getting together with the ladies during the week to stuff pillows to be given to those in hospitals and nursing homes.
She loved the herd of registered sheep that she and Lonnie kept, guarded by Great Pyrenees dogs, and was often “Mama” to little lambs abandoned by their mamas. They also raised Registered Quarter Horses and each July 4th, her husband and daughter rode in the Belton 4th of July Parade followed by a picnic.
On her 100th birthday, the City of Troy Mayor Mike Morgan declared June 29, 2013, as WILMA M. MARTIN DAY in the City of Troy. She also received birthday greetings from then Texas Governor Rick Perry, as well as, greetings from NBC News Today Show host Willard Scott.
On each of her following birthdays, she was treated to a big birthday celebration in Troy. When she moved to Midland in 2015, Cimmaron Place and, then, Polo Park Estates gave her elaborate celebrations, the last two including Model As to take her and her friends for rides and a Volleyball tournament, her favorite game.
Mrs. Martin was preceded in death by her husband of 69 years, Lonnie N. Martin; parents Henry and Ida McKamie of Moody; sisters Lenora Meadow of Belton, Ona Durrett and Eloise Holder of Waco, Flora Glover of Amarillo; brothers Edgar McKamie and Bob McKamie, both of Waco; and, an infant granddaughter, Wendy Lynn Daniels, of Temple.
She is survived by her daughter, LaNell Miller, son-in-law James G. Miller and grandson, Dennis W. Miller, all of Midland. She is also survived by many other relatives and friends.
Special thanks is extended to the ladies of Crossland Care; Kelly, Tera, Sandi, Stephanie, Gloria, Dora, Janie and numerous other caregivers who so excellently and lovingly cared for her when she could no longer care for herself. Special thanks is also extended to the employees of Cimmaron Assisted Living and Polo Park Estates Independent Living for the kindness and caring during her stay; and, to Encompass Home Health Care and Hospice of Midland for the loving care extended to her by them.
A Visitation was held at the Nalley-Pickle, Welsh Funeral Home in Midland on September 3, 2020. Her funeral will be at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple, on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at 2:00 P.M. followed by a burial at Bellwood Memorial Park in Temple. A visitation will take place on Tuesday, September 8, 2020 from 6:00 P.M. – 8:00 P.M. at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home.
www.scanioharper funeralhome.com
Paid Obituary