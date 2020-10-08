Mary Jo
Clark-Byars
Mary Jo Clark-Byars age 80 passed away Tuesday, October 6 in a local hospital. She was born in White Hall, TX on February 18, 1940 to Van Clark and Essie V. Crenshaw Clark. She was preceded in death by her husband, T-Bone Byars, to whom she was married to for 44 years, by two sisters, Joyce O. Clark and Dorothy Clark Kemp and two brothers Ray L. Clark and L.C Clark. She is survived her daughter Sherry Louise Byars-Mitchell (James) of Temple, 2 grandchildren, Jasmine Mitchell-Williams (Thomas) of Temple and Kandice Alyse Mitchell (Tiffany) of Temple, 4 great grandchildren, 3 sisters Doya Clark Hall ( Michael) of Temple, Margie Clark-Page of Dallas, Lila Clark-Jackson (Hurley) of Temple, 1 brother Peter Clark (Linda) Houston, and 3 in-laws Robbie lee Byars (Pat) San Antonio, Anna Laura Byars-White of Temple, and Pauline Gidding-Byars of Temple.
Faith in God was a central pillar of Mary Jo’s being and she would make sure everyone knew it. She accepted Christ at age 1 (where she sung her first song) at Kells Branch Methodist Church in White Hall, TX. She was also a member of Kells Branch, Hope Well Baptist Church in White Hall, TX, and Bethel IM Church of Temple, TX. She always said, “She was a MetBapt” because she attended both Methodist and Baptist services. She started singing gospel with her family: The Spiritual Lights, Wings of Faith, Bethel IM Church, and Temple Gospel Singers. She would always say that religious denominations didn’t matter as long as you were serving the true and living GOD. She sung in numerous states, alongside Shirley Caesar, The Gospel Melodiettes, and all over the state of Texas. Her favorite words at church were, “Put me first, put me last, and just put me somewhere on God’s program.”
Mary Jo started her nursing career on May of 1961 with Scott and White (S&W) hospital working in the ophthalmology department alongside Dr. Viers where she continued her advancement at S&W as a surgical scrub prior to starting her career at the Veteran Administration (VA) CMICU Department. She ended her career in nursing (in the mid 1990s) when she retired from the VA in the ENT Department. She loved caring for people, serving the community and helping others; her passionate love for people motivated everything she did in life. She loved everybody.
Mary Jo also loved playing fast pitch and slow pitch softball in which she received many MVP and All-star trophies. She was also inducted into the City of Temple Walk of Fame in 2017. She played left field where if any ball was hit her way it was not going past her. She caught all her fly balls like Willie Mayes. When she got on base it was going to be a score; she would not stop running until she got home. Anybody who knew her knew she loved to win at whatever she was doing.
On October 6, 2020 she gained her wings. Now she is rejoicing with the Lord. Her Services will be held on Friday, October 9th at 10 am at Mt Zion Garden of Memories 8101 Old TX 81 76501 Temple, TX. Scanio Harper Funeral Home 3110 Airport Road Temple, TX 76504 is entrusted with the arrangements.
