SALADO — Services for Melissa Amyx, 39, of Salado will be 11 a.m. Monday at 3C Cowboy Church with the Rev. Bryan officiating.
Ms. Amyx died Tuesday, Jan. 12, at a Temple hospital,
She was born Jan. 11, 1982, in Palestine to Cara Dean Miller and Richard Amyx. She graduated from Abbott High School.
She was preceded in death by a daughter, Rhonda Lynn Amyx.
Survivors include two sons, Breyton Wells of Fort Worth and Dylan Wolff of Alvarado; two daughters, Zoie Amyx and Anjea Amyx, both of Salado; three brothers, Dustin Cook of Gatesville, Joshua Amyx of Maypearl and Richard Martin of Fort Worth; five sisters, Amberly Amyx and Amanda Amyx, both of Salado, Larissa Miller of Henderson, Beth Sheperd of Boyd and Carla Campbell of Dallas.
Broecker Funeral Home in Salado is in charge of arrangements.